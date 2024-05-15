Nordwand Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Nordwand Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 114,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,820. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 2.01. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 176.48%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

