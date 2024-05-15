Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE NPI traded up C$0.93 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 531,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,058. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$30.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The business had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2723005 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northland Power

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.