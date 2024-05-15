Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Northland Power Stock Performance
TSE NPI traded up C$0.93 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 531,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,058. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$30.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The business had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.2723005 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
