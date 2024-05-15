Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

