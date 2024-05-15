Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,455 shares during the quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVO traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $133.99. 1,899,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.