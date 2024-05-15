NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. NU traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 9,991,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 28,874,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

NU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NU by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,165,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

