Nurix Therapeutics’ (NRIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $734.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 13,705 shares of company stock valued at $154,012 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 120,141 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

