Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in April

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,878. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.