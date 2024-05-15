Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in April

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,878. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXX. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

