Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 382.96% and a negative return on equity of 321.17%.

Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 114,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,082. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

