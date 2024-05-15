Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 382.96% and a negative return on equity of 321.17%.
Nuvve Price Performance
Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 114,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,082. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83.
