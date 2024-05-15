Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 382.96% and a negative return on equity of 321.17%.
Nuvve Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 79,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.
About Nuvve
