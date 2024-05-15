Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 382.96% and a negative return on equity of 321.17%.

Nuvve Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 79,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Get Nuvve alerts:

About Nuvve

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.