Nvwm LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 29,634,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,198,414. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

