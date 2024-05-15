Nvwm LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

