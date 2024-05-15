Nvwm LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. 2,886,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629,823. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

