Nvwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after purchasing an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,185,000 after acquiring an additional 131,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT traded up $10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $447.22. The company had a trading volume of 129,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.40. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.58 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

