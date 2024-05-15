Nvwm LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 36.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,475,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.