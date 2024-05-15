Nvwm LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC owned 0.31% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 20,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $33.23.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.