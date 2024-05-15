Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, reaching $273.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

