Nvwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,739 shares of company stock valued at $37,096,514 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.23. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

