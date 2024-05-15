Nvwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LLY traded up $17.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $780.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,871. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.53. The stock has a market cap of $741.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

