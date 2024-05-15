Nvwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.96. 1,270,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

