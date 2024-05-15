Nvwm LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 27.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 18.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 23.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 21.4% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,345 shares of company stock worth $5,774,965. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 3,216,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,840,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

