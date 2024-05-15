Nvwm LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,273,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

