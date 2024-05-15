Nvwm LLC Sells 215 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. 4,929,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,635,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

