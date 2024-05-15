Nvwm LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nvwm LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.7% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.96. 14,226,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,155,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $187.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

