Nvwm LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,962,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.