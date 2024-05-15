Nvwm LLC Sells 543 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. 4,391,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999,040. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.