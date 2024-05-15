Nvwm LLC Sells 96 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.62. 820,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

