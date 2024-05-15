Nvwm LLC Trims Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,628,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,270,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,942,000 after purchasing an additional 950,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,321 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 970,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 281,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 664,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.71. 20,964,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,500,025. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

