NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,990.43 or 0.99822871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00088496 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.