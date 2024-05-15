Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.2 %

TRI traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.78. The company had a trading volume of 303,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

