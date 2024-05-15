Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VCIT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.93. 11,000,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.