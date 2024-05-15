Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after purchasing an additional 410,848 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,239,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,972. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

