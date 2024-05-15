Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,725. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day moving average of $283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

