Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.61. The stock had a trading volume of 755,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day moving average is $172.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

