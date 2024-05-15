Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $12.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $815.70. 667,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,623. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $793.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $774.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.