Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,321,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,701,923. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

