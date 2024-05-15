Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $309,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $262.64. 2,493,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average is $241.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $262.73. The company has a market capitalization of $393.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

