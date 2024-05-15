Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.4 %

GIS traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,884. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.