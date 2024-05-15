Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 173,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 12,757.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,468,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.