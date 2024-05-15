Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,001. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $392.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

