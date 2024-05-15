Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

RSPT stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 268,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

