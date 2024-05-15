Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 275.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,202,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.48%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

