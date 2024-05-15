Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,129,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $170.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

