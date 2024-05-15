Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,596 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.58. 18,223,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672,473. The company has a market cap of $467.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.29.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

