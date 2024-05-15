Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,533 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,617,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,021,000 after purchasing an additional 363,931 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 252,116 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in Pfizer by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 34,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. 36,275,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,052,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.