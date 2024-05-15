Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 5,678,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,750. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $107.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

