Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 664 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS remained flat at $147.94 during trading on Wednesday. 2,162,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

