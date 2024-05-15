Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

