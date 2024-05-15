Ocugen’s (OCGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 175.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday.

Ocugen Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 3,960,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,290. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

