Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.52. 252,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,289,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $974.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $65,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,071,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 381,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 166,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

