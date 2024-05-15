Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCUP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ocuphire Pharma from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Ocuphire Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ OCUP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.72. 16,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,875. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.39. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. Ocuphire Pharma had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Magrath bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

Featured Stories

